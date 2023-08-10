Reading the hard-right website ‘Patriot Clash’ I came across a reference to an ‘X’ tweet from Michael Reagan, son of the late President Ronald Reagan. The ‘clash’ name is apt, and it described an interesting bit of news about America’s current president:
“During Reagan’s two terms as president, Biden allegedly threatened the former president that he would leak any covert action that Reagan had planned to the media if he disagreed with the decision. When discussing this situation, Michael stated ‘After my father was out of office he shared with me that Sen. Joe Biden confronted him and told him if he disagreed with my father on a Covert action he had planned he would leak it to the media to stop it.’”
(https://patriotclash.com/ronald-reagans-son-shares-his-fathers-thoughts-about-biden-you-wont-believe-this/ )
In one of his regular national columns, Michael – responding to a tsunami of responses to the story he shared -- told some additional and highly relevant stories from his father’s historic two-term presidency (1981-89).
In another 'X' tweet, Michael said: “In the eight years that my father was president of the United States, I never once sat in the room with business associates and called him on the phone. If I had, the Democrats would have skewered me.”
Michael continued: “As we know from this past week’s big whistleblower news, over the course of 10 years — while Joe Biden was vice president and when he was out of power — Hunter Biden put his father on speaker phone at least 20 times during meetings he was having with foreign business people.”
Thinking of the late Jim Nabor's comedic work in television (‘Gomer Pyle’, and ‘Andy Griffith’ before that) I said to myself: "Surprise, Surprise, Surprise!".
And so, the plot thickens. But this, of course, is no comedy.
On the night in 1966 when the elder Reagan was elected to the first of his two historic terms as governor of California, Michael asked his Dad for a job.
The answer was: “I don’t believe in nepotism.” That meant the answer to the job request was a firm no. That was no real surprise.
A little earlier, Michael had dropped out of college. He took a job on a loading dock. When that happened his father told him: “While you were in college, we picked up the tab. But now that you’ve dropped out, you get to pick up the tab. Find a place to live and get a job.”
There’s more to Michael’s column, and I recommend it highly. Here’s one of the many links from yesterday and today where you can access the story:
(https://www.news-journal.com/opinion/reagan-reagan-vs-biden-family-values/article_eac700e2-35f9-11ee-ba8d-4720d638cd67.html ) .
A sketch to draw you in:
Michael explains why he never called his father, while he was president, during business meetings.
He relates how he always – after being approached by people asking favors or otherwise seeking access to Ronald -- briefed Fred Fielding (a seasoned veteran lawyer who worked as President Reagan’s White House counsel).
Michael also recalls, in his new column, getting a call four years ago offering $100,000 to fly to Kiev and endorse Volodymyr Zelensky in his race for the presidency of Ukraine. Fielding had always advised Michael to "with your gut" on such things.
Michael did so in this and many other instances. He "declined the Ukrainian offer, figuring it would not look good if I was ever hauled before a congressional committee."
My friend Peggy Noonan wrote a wonderful memoir her years working as Ronald Reagan's speechwriter. The book was "When Character was King." It's a good read, and I recommend it to everyone reading this personal column today or in the future.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/death-comes-to-us-all-but-the-american-constitutional-republic-must-live/article_89bdabb6-5da5-5339-9ffb-171c4703d41e.html )
Not one of us is perfect.
“We have all fallen short of the glory of God.” St. Paul said that first, not me.
But we can look to the mountaintops of life, rather than the gutters.
Many conservative writers like me are accused of engaging in "what-about-ism" when we took at the performance of Joe Biden.
But what about this:
Joe Biden is the worst American president of my lifetime. As he seeks a second term in office, I believe I was overly optimistic about "Uncle Joe" in my past commentaries.
I yearn a return to the days when character was king.
What about that?
