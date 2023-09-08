The American Rodeo Gallery at Oklahoma City's National Cowboy Museum and the Professional Bullriders Hall of Fame formally join today atop Persimmon Hill.
Prior to the Unveiling of the First Wing of the PBR's new Hall, a partnership announced one year ago becomes a reality.
Like any sport, the Professional Bull Riders annually induct a class of deserving individuals into its version of a Hall of Fame, and for the world’s premier bull riding organization that is the Heroes & Legends ceremony.
Recognized over the years as one of the top Western sports award ceremonies, the annual Heroes & Legends event honors categories have included the coveted Ring of Honor - awarded to a distinguished athlete; Brand of Honor -- awarded to an extraordinary animal athlete and its owner; Lifetime Achievement Award -- to those who have significantly impacted western sports, Murray Top Hand Award and Sharon Shoulders Award.
Now, in 2023, the Heroes & Legends ceremony gains new significance.
This is the first season the class of PBR inductees will be afforded their honors at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
The ceremony comes during during the Oklahoma Freedom’s annual homestand, scheduled from Sept. 8-10 in Paycom Center.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/professional-bull-riders-oklahoma-freedom-begin-three-day-homestand-in-downtown-oklahoma-city/article_f4037292-4d75-11ee-af95-7bc71c6ae3be.html)
PBR Team Results from Friday Night
At the downtown arena on Friday night, the Oklahoma Freedom -- the state's squad in the PBR Camping World Team series -- delivered their best game of the 2022-23 season to defeat the Carolina Cowboys by two ride scores and rise to No. 2 in the league.
Earlier in the evening, the Arizona Ridge Riders stunned the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers, 174.25-84, delivering the seemingly unstoppable squad just their second loss of the season. Arizona is the lone team to have bested the Gamblers in 2023, first defeating them 84.5-0 in mid-August in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Missouri Thunder delivered a thrilling walk-off win against the Nashville Stampede. During a game that featured four re-rides, Thunder newcomer Briggs Madsen delivered the 0.5-point victory with a clutch must-ride score in the bottom of the fifth to cement an 85.25-84.75 Missouri win.
The weekend of Team action began with a showdown between the Texas Rattlers and the surging Kansas City Outlaws. With both rosters going 2-for-5. It was the 177.5 points put up by Texas’ Brady Fielder and Braidy Randolph that propelled the Rattlers to a 1.75-point win against Kansas City, 177.5-175.75.
Background of PBR Heroes & Legends and Hall of Fame
Today's ceremony is part of the broader partnership between PBR and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum disclosed one year ago.
According to the PBR, "National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and esteemed members of the Western sports community" will participate are participating in today's event.
The 2023 honorees includes: Kody Lostroh for Ring of Honor; SweetPro’s Bruiser (posthumous) for Brand of Honor; Bob Funk Sr. for Jim Shoulders Lifetime Achievement Award; Jim Shoulders (posthumous) for Ty Murray Top Hand Award; and Maria Crimber for Sharon Shoulders Award.
Following the induction ceremony, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum was set to unveil the first exhibits for PBR, including a new touch screen interactive which allows guests to see video highlights and explore PBR's rich history.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this story from material provided by Kacie Albert, transmitted on behalf of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR).
