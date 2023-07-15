The pedestrian bridge that runs over Northwest Expressway and MacArthur in Oklahoma City has hit a problem just after opening in June.
After the recent opening some residents are concerned seeing construction near the bridge for what will be CDR Electronics. Assistant Manager at CDR Don Schraeder said, " we don't have any advertising space anymore and that was a big thing for us...we thought about putting a giant gorilla up there but we're not there yet."
Schraeder says, " the new bridge blocks the visibility of the store from a busy street and blocked one of their entrances temporarily.... but we really feel like the way we do business, it will ultimately win out and it will overcome any obstructions that were having to deal with right now."
The city has told CDR that it is working on a portion of the bridge that's not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For nearby residents they say that crossing the intersection without the bridge can be very dangerous. A nearby resident Donald Annoh said, "there was a disabled lady on a small scooter that it was really risky for."
The bridge remains open while repairs are being made and it is safe to use now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.