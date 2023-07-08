Oklahoma is known for its rich cultural history, diverse landscapes and as a state that embodies the spirit of the American Heartland but it is not immune to significant economic challenges that include some areas with high levels of poverty.
Poverty is measured by income levels and the percentage of people living below the poverty line. In Oklahoma the poverty rate stands at 15.8% which is slightly about the national average. One in 6 Oklahomans lives in poverty.
These figures are not evenly distributed across the state and some cities and towns carry a disproportionate share of the burden. The standouts on the list are Hugo, Okmulgee, Idabel, Sallisaw, and Henryetta. High employment rates in these towns, low household incomes, and lack of available jobs are the reason for these statistics.
The poorest city in Oklahoma is Hugo with a poverty rate of 42.8% and a median income of $25,212. Seminole and Holdenville are among the poorest towns due to the lack of economic opportunities in these towns.
For counties the poorest are Pushmataha, Choctaw, Adair, Tillman, and McIntosh counties. These largely rural counties face limited access to quality education and healthcare, coupled with a lack of job opportunities. The poorest county is Pushmataha with median household income of $26,742 and 27.2% of the county population lives below the poverty line.
The poorest zip Codes in Oklahoma are in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Commerce, Boley, and Arkoma. Among the various effects of poverty poor health outcomes, access to good education, and overall quality of life are all impacted by the negative poverty rates.
Department of Human services have numerous efforts ongoing to try to alleviate the poverty problem by providing financial assistance, food benefits, and other support to low income families.
The Community Action Agency of Oklahoma City is working at a grassroots level to offer services and resources aimed at assisting those in need.
Individuals and businesses play an important role in fighting poverty by donating to local food banks, volunteering with community organizations, and advocation for policies that are supportive to low income families.
