Concerns were voiced by the members of a committee appointed to help select the future site of the proposed jail.
School administrators, residents, and a country commissioner spoke up and ruled out a potential site. Oklahoma County's Citizens Oversight Advisory Board voted Wednesday to recommend the county drop the idea of using a free, 77-acre site near Britton Rd. and Kelly because it is near a school plus five additional sites from its list of possible jail locations.
The oversight boards recommendation came a week after meeting with the projects architects, who are advising board members on strengths and weaknesses of each proposed location.
In 2022 voters approved a $260 million bond issue to replace the existing jail and County Commissioners have set aside $40 million in federal funds to include a mental health unit with the facility.
Since the current jail opened it has been plagued by escapes, failed health inspections, and more than 40 deaths of inmates since its operations were taken over by a trust.
Sites eliminated from the Oversight Committees list:
- 38 acres of land at Portland Ave. and SW 29th offered for sale for $3.5 million or through a trade for the county jail property at 201 N. Shartel Ave. by South Rail Port LLC.
- 132 acres of land at 7501 N. Midwest Blvd. offer for sale for $3 million or $2 million for 80 acres by the Ted Eckroat and Pat Eckroat Revocable Living Trust.
- 63 acres of land at 18437 SE 29th offered for sale for $7,531,197 or $5,989,500 for 50 acres by Tslagi Development LLC.
- 60 acres of land at 9000 south Council Rd. offered for sale for $15 million by Bigbee LLC.
- 63 acres of land on the southwest frontage of the interchange of Interstate 35 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike offered for sale for $11.7 million by Meadows 61 LLC.
There are six other locations that remain under consideration.
