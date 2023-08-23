The U.S. Postal Service will soon be selling postage stamps showing Oklahoma City's Skydance Bridge as a part of a series of stamps that will be available nationwide show bridges around the U.S. They will be available on August 24th.
The bridge is one of four in a feature showing bridges in Connecticut, Nebraska and Iowa.
Bulk mail users will be able to buy coils of 3,000 and 10,000 and the designer Ethel Kessler designed them with existing pictures.
The biggest selling stamp has been The breast council research where over one 1 billion.
