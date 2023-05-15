Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) recently vetoed a bill that would have funded OETA, the state’s PBS station, through 2026.
Stitt discussed the move on Fox News:
"OETA, to us, is an outdated system. You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations? And then when you go through all of the programing that's happening and the indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children, it's just really problematic, and it doesn't line up with Oklahoma values," Stitt told Fox News Digital.
Just a quick look at one of the longest running children’s programs on PBS proves Stitt has a valid and strong argument for defunding OETA. Sesame Street has walked side-by-side with Disney down the path of ideological madness where children are forced to have a sexuality long before nature ever intended, and the protection of innocence is no longer valued as critical to healthy child development. There’s no doubt about the gay activist community’s support for PBS due to a consistently increasing amount of LGBT references, characters, content and celebrity guest appearances within the network’s children’s shows.
According to Sesame Street, it’s important for kids to have mentors and none better than the performer having gay sex with Satan in his video:
Queer Childhood Dream
Pride.com gushes over Lil Nas X and Elmo teaming to influence the next generation of “gaybies”.
Described as “fierce vibes”, PBS now thinks it’s important for kids to be comfortable with cross-dressing:
Billy Parker
Sesame Street Facebook post featuring cross-dressing guest Billy Porter.
And with 54% of Americans between ages 16 and 74 currently reading below a sixth-grade level, learning DEI is seen by PBS as more helpful than tackling the ABCs during the preschool years.
DEI OETA Winner
It’s clear children’s programs on OETA are now more harmful than helpful, but many Oklahomans remain unaware of how a politician and tech tyrant teamed to take over the state’s PBS affiliate in a play to keep schools closed longer during the Covid pandemic.
Within its series How to Steal a State, Substack publication The V1SUT Vantage revealed how political party-flipper Joy Hofmeister used her position as State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the backing of a left-leaning, local billionaire to wrestle control of OETA from its longtime funding partner, placing herself as board chair of the new funding entity after the hijacking was accomplished.
Hofmeister was previously indicted for direct involvement with the dark money group Oklahomans for Public School Excellence (OPSE), a social welfare nonprofit that created and ran ads attacking her 2014 opponent incumbent Janet Barresi. The group was funded by:
Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) – The state union for public school teachers and an affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest union in the country.
The Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) – The state union for public school superintendents, principals, and directors.
This flashback, posted June 27, 2022, tells the tale of the takeover of Oklahoma’s PBS affiliate, including how OETA was used to keep schools closed.
Hofmeister and Her Billionaire Backer Move into Public Television
In November of 2018, Joy Hofmeister (then state superintendent) assisted in forming the non-profit Friends of OETA, Inc., along with Polly Anderson, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA), in support of the local public broadcasting station’s ability to bring in funding. Oddly, this entity was formed two months prior to a vote by the OETA board of directors cutting ties with its previous funding organization, the OETA Foundation, and five months prior to OETA reaching a settlement on the matter with the OETA Foundation.
Polly Anderson
It’s unclear how Polly Anderson and Joy Hofmeister so quickly became allies since Anderson came to OETA under questionable circumstances just a year prior to the formation of Friends of OETA. In 2015, Anderson was placed on administrative leave and later executed a separation agreement from her position as executive director of the University of Central Florida’s public television station over accusations of insubordination, creating a toxic work environment and using her position to obtain an outside board position for personal gain, details that were not disclosed to the OETA Foundation prior to Anderson’s hiring by OETA. A lawsuit ensued between the entities, ultimately leading to the organizations dissolving their long-time partnership, and creating an opportunity for Hofmeister and her increasingly favorite backer (Chad Richison of Paycom).
The Friends of OETA represents the tightly knit, local world of political, higher education, business and media elitists in Oklahoma. A glance at the current (June 2022) list of board members for the organization shows political grifters like Glenn Coffee, the attorney and political advisor who recommended Chad Alexander to Hofmeister for the illegal coordination of her dark money (IE) organization back in 2013-14, as well as lifetime non-profit nomads, media personalities and education establishment mainstays.
Glenn Coffee
Friends of OETA board president, Robert Spinks, is (June 2022) the Nonprofit Leader specializing in Criminal Justice at Oklahoma City University, which hints that local public broadcasting is no longer focused on simply teaching your kids their ABCs. PBS has come under national criticism for using public funds to promote biased news pieces, the woke ideologies of Black Lives Matters and the ever-changing LGBT groups, as well as child-inappropriate content within their shows for children. Hofmeister was helpful in ensuring OETA stays flush with funds.
Robert Spinks
Low and behold, in May of 2020, shortly after Hofmeister became the board chair of Friends of OETA, her faithful billionaire funders, Chad and Charis Richison of Paycom, “out of the blue” just happened to contact Hofmeister with a $1 million “unrestricted” gift to the Friends of OETA. Now practicing manipulanthropy through their Richison Family Foundation, Chad and Charis Richison, through Hofmeister and her newly formed funding arm of OETA, had gained influence over the airways and OETA’s lineup of educational programming. Citing the need for programming to enhance distance learning during the pandemic, as formulated in partnership with the OSDE and their plan to keep schools closed for the foreseeable future, Hofmeister took a PR victory lap.
The Richisons, with their late donation to Hofmeister’s legal defense fund, their generous support of her re-election campaign (2018), and now their donation to OETA, were practically following Joy Hofmeister around with a basketful of money.
Who Are Chad & Charis Richison?
Chad & Charis Richison – Chad Richison is Forbes #300 of wealthiest Americans and now billionaire founder and CEO of Paycom, an Oklahoma-based, online payroll system. Having signed on with Warren Buffett and Bill Gates’ Giving Pledge, Richison appears to be taking on the mental-health realm of the billionaire club’s efforts to reshape all aspects of the American experience through philanthropy. Richison founded Green Shoe Foundation, a mental health non-profit. Richison’s wife, Charis, has a background in the pharmaceutical industry and an interest in both mental health and public education. Chad Richison donated $20,000 to Hofmeister’s defense fund (9/10/2019).
Chad Charis Richison
As soon as Hofmeister closed schools in March of 2020, Richison felt it necessary to advise and criticize Governor Stitt for not overreaching his powers. Richison publicly released a communication addressed to Governor Stitt urging the state government to close in-person businesses, mandate practices for essential activities, and ban non-essential travel.
In 2021, Oklahoma’s newest Tech Tyrant again went to the local media to push his mask mandate fetish on everyone’s children, despite the state legislature passing State Bill 658 which made mask mandates illegal.
Of course, Oklahoma City Public Schools superintendent Sean McDaniel backed Richison’s position with gusto, claiming a sharp rise in Covid cases among students, as he carefully stuffed the $1 million Richison’s wife Charis provided his district’s foundation arm for Covid relief into his suit pocket.
McDaniel, with a total annual compensation package of $264,000 (2019), is the state’s highest paid superintendent, and the pandemic had him running with the big dogs and doing their bidding.
Stitt Veto Protects Public Funds
While the OETA board is selected through a process that includes confirmation by the Oklahoma Senate due to legislation protecting the use of public funds by OETA, Friends of OETA handles all non-public funds involved, leaving ample room for those of significant means to exert influence over this statewide media outlet.
Given the infiltration of OETA by big money and politics, as well as the declining quality of its content, it appears Governor Stitt’s veto reflects a needed move to protect public funding from harming Oklahomans and their children.
