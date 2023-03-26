OKALHOMA CITY
After a shooting last night that left a mother dead and her daughter hospitalized, police are now looking into the incident. Police were called to a scene on Saturday near Southwest 74th Street and Douglas Avenue. The suspect allegedly opened fire on them in the mother's apartment before barricading himself inside.
The individual gave himself up just before the tactical team was about to breach. Authorities were uncertain as to whether the suspect was harmed or not. "Officers on the scene at the time were unsure of his condition.
We didn't know if he was alive or dead. But it's clear that he came forward and gave himself up," According to OCPD Sgt. Robertson. The daughter who was shot and sent to the hospital was able to speak with them, he added. The daughter who was shot was not the daughter of the suspect in custody.
"He shot the domestic partner of his, the female and also shot the 23-year-old, her daughter. The mother is unfortunately deceased," Robertson stated.
More on this story as it develops.
