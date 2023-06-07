The OTA (Oklahoma Turnpike Authority) met and increased toll fees. A report says that a chart lists a rate increase of 10% on the Turner Turnpike which would take the rate from $4.50 to $4.95 but there is also a possibility of an additional rate increase every two years of an additional 6% through 2045.
The turnpike system started out as just one connecting Oklahoma City to Tulsa and turned into a multi-billion-dollar web of turnpikes across the state.
Many have questioned the need for OTA recently since the controversy with Cleveland County residents over a proposed new toll road. Some of the residents complained that they would be displaced and were not informed of public meetings.
The OTA won the argument in court.
The OTA board established new Plate Pay toll rates for four turnpikes that will replace the old cash rates once they are installed on the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike, the I-44 Turner Turnpike, the US-351/Muscogee Turnpike, and the US-375/Indian Nation Turnpike.
The board acted on Tuesday on setting the new rates and proceeding with items such as signage and cashless technology for the turnpikes. The Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said, “Plate Pay offers a safe and convenient way to keep traffic flowing.
All toll roads will be converted by the end of 2024.
