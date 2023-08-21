Oklahoma's unemployment rate in July was unchanged from June but it was lower than the U.S. average of 3.5%.
When adjusted for seasonal variations Oklahoma's unemployment rate from July 2022 to July 2023 fell by 0.4 percentage points. The figures suggest a consistent trend in the state's unemployment situation.
Facts and data point out that Oklahoma's economy is strong despite nationwide uncertainty.
