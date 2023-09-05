The Turnpike Authority's conversion to cashless toll has turned out to be costly with projected losses expected to be over $27 million over the next year while it eliminates toll booths on the Will Rogers, Turner and Indian Nation Turnpikes.
Tim Gatz told the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority the losses are from blocked tags, out of state tags, foreign tags, unreadable tags and plates issue by the states Indian Tribes. Some drivers are racking up unpaid cashless tolls of $600 or more.
Gatz commented that everyone needs to recognize that there has been a change and it is the conversion to cashless tolling.
The first toll road to be converted to PlatePay launched in 2021, followed by the Kickapoo, H.E. Bailey, Chickasaw, Cimarron, Creek and Cherokee turnpikes.
In 2022 lost revenue was $9 million.
