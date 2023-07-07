Oklahoma City -- John Michael Montgomery plans to relinquish his position in the Oklahoma State Senate, according to a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a statement, “Senator Montgomery is a talented leader who has a bright future ahead of him.”
According to Treat's staff release, Montgomery, a Republican, "announced his resignation after accepting the role of president and CEO of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce."
Montgomery has been an ally of the president pro temp since he entered the upper chamber of the Legislature in 2019.
During this year's special session, Montgomery supported overriding Governor Kevin Stitt's veto of legislation that would, if enacted over the governor's veto, allow the Legislature rather than the state's chief executive to set the terms of compacts with Oklahoma's tribal nations.
(http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf/2023-24%20SUPPORT%20DOCUMENTS/votes/Senate/SB26x_votes.htm )
Montgomery has most recently served as Vice Chairman for the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation.
Born and raised in Lawton, Sen. Montgomery graduated from Eisenhower High School. After beginning his college years at Cameron University, he went to the University of Oklahoma, where he completed a B.A. in International Studies.
He then garnered a Master's degree in Global Studies, in 2019, from OU. That same year, Montgomery founded Invictus Investment Advisors, a financial advisor firm.
Before serving in the Senate, Montgomery served in the state House for four years. He and his wife, Kylee (who teachers in Lawton Public Schools) live in Lawton with their daughter and, his Senate biography notes, "two dogs."
In his July 7 statement, Senator Treat said Montgomery “is a valued member of our Senate family and while we hate to lose his expertise and knowledge, I wish him nothing but the best in this new role. He helped the Senate pass numerous measures that will benefit generations of Oklahomans - especially when it comes to economic development and the financial stability of our state.
“I appreciate his service, friendship and am glad he will still be in a public-facing role with the chamber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.