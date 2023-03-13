At 3:45 p.m. on March 12, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said, "Late yesterday I was made aware that a shipment of toxic waste from the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was coming to Oklahoma. Immediately I worked with my team, U.S. Sen. James Lankford…U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin…, and U.S. Congressman Frank Lucas…, to stop the shipment from coming to our state. There are too many unanswered questions and ultimately I made the decision that this is not in the best interest of Oklahomans. As of last night, that shipment has been blocked."
Lankford responded, and said, "There are too many unknowns for this proposal to shift hazardous waste from East Palestine, Ohioto Oklahoma. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not guaranteed the safety of the people of Ohio, and Oklahoma should be as rightly concerned about a substance. Governor Stitt is right to push back."
The toxic waste chemical spill originally took place on Feb. 3, when about 50 Norfolk Southern freight train cars, traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, derailed in East Palestine.
On March 10, just one day prior to Stitt and Lankford releasing their statements, Mullin made the opening statement and questioned witnesses during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the train derailment in East Palestine. As the Ranking Member of the Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight Committee, Mullin said, "In the aftermath of the derailment, the decision was made to burn hazardous chemicals leaking from the rail cars out of fear of an explosion. Since then, residents have reported headaches, coughing, fatigue, irritation, pain, and a burning sensation of the skin. People in East Palestine now fear for their health despite the EPA saying there is no health risk."
Mullin said, "There are serious questions that need to be addressed such as: The states that toxic waste is being shipped to; How long the chemicals were sitting in the cars; If the bearings were appropriately re-inspected; Why the administration and Norfolk failed to provide accurate and timely information to local authorities."
A March 9 CBS news report said the railroad cars contained "substances including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene - all materials that are widely considered to be toxic and that could have damaging effects to both humans and the environment."
Of those living in the East Palestine area at the time of the derailment, numerous specialists have called their evacuation a necessary life and death situation.
Vinyl chloride is a highly volatile colorless gas produced for commercial purposes. It is used to make the polyvinyl chloride hard plastic resin used in a variety of plastic products, including pipes, wires and packaging materials.
"Long-term carcinogens like vinyl chloride can...cause cancer in organs like the liver," said Kevin Crist, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and director of Ohio University's Air Quality. "Breathe those in under heavy concentration, and it's really bad for you. It's like an acid mist."
One media outlet said shortly prior to the train crash, which included spilling vinyl chloride, the Centers for Disease Control updated its public information page about that chemical. And apparently the changes included the removal of the Public Health Statement which gives the potential health impacts the chemical may cause.
A March 3 NPR report said the train spilled hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water around East Palestine, a town of about 4,700 residents. "More than 700 tons of contaminated soil and nearly two million gallons of liquid have been collected from the derailment site, Ohio officials say, with much more left to clean up under the order of the EPA."
Another source said 1.6 million pounds of hazardous chemicals were spilled.
According to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, some of the toxins spilled into the Ohio River near the northern panhandle of West Virginia. Thus, West Virginia officials transferred to an alternate source of water supply.
The NPR report said, "The effort to remove vast amounts of contaminated soil and water...has involved at leastseven different licensed hazardous waste disposal facilities across four states:Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Texas."
CNN said officials announced that new disposal sites for the waste have been chosen, including an Indiana landfill. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said, "The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not move from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana."
The March 9 CBS news release stated that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his state was not informed about the train because it was not considered a "high hazardous material train."
The news release said, "Ohio's Department of Natural Resources said on Feb. 14, that an estimated 3,500 dead fish have been found in local streams, tributaries and waterways, accounting for at least 12 different species. The majority of those counted in the estimate seem to have died the first couple days of the derailment...A week later, the department updated those figures with an even grimmer toll: more than 43,700 animals dead within a five-mile radius." "Norfolk Southern said thousands of pounds of soil and water have been removed from the site of the crash due to 'substantial contamination.'"
A Feb. 25 CNN report said, "Officials in Texas and Michigan are complaining they didn't receive any warning that contaminated water and soil from the train derailment...would be shipped into their jurisdictions for disposal. About 2 million gallons of firefighting water from the train derailment site were expected to be disposed in Harris County, Texas, with about a half a million gallons already there."
"Texas officials learned about the shipments from the news....not from a government agency or Texas Molecular, a company hired to dispose of the water." Texas Molecular is receiving all or some of the water from trucks and had been receiving about 30 trucks of water per day.
On Feb. 23, the company "told CNN it had been hired to dispose of potentially dangerous water from the Ohio train derailment." The company claims to be an expert with over four decades of experience in managing water safety. Apparently by Feb. 23, more than 1.1 million gallons of "contaminated liquid" had been removed from the East Palestine site, with the majority going to Texas Molecular and the rest going to a Vickery, Ohio, facility.
Waste was also sent to U.S. Ecology Romulus in Michigan, and incinerators in Grafton and East Liverpool, Ohio.
The CNN report continues, and said, "Contaminated soil from the derailment site was being taken to the U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville, Michigan." Neither U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Michigan, nor Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "aware of plans for toxic waste to be delivered to disposal sites" in Michigan.
"The complaints widen the controversy caused by the...derailment that left residents complaining about feeling sick after hazardous chemicals seeped into the air, water and soil. "
Wastewater and contaminated soil are being carried away from the site via semi-trucks and trains, and sometimes transported to other states. Located in almost every U.S. state, there are apparently thousands of facilities that are licensed to treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste.
EPA officials claim they have decades of experience dealing with hazardous waste, making sure everything is safely disposed of. However, scientists have warned that it can take time for hazardous chemicals to move through soil into the water. And experts claim it may take years to fully clean up the East Palestine situation, if in fact it can ever be fully completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.