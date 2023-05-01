Durant, Oklahoma, May 1, 2023 -- Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen announced this morning that he is “officially endorsing President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.”
The first-term Republican’s statement from his campaign office, transmitted to The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) said:
“I voted for and supported President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and I will support him for President in 2024. His actions as President were bold, decisive, and game-changing for our country, and we need that kind of leadership again.
“He led with policies that brought energy independence reversing seventy-five years of reliance on foreign oil. He showcased true peace through strength and kept us out of needless wars. He inspired confidence in our economy, unleashing an economic boom by cutting taxes and federal regulations. His bold actions restored and built 400 miles of border wall while securing our southern border.”
“He attacked political correctness and didn’t shy away from standing strong against a liberal ideology undermining our nation.”
Referencing Trump’s achievements during his presidency (2017-2021) of abiding interest to faith communities, Brecheen – who represents most of eastern Oklahoma as a member of the U.S. House – continued his endorsement, saying:
“His support for religious liberty, Israel, and his actions that brought forth the Abraham Accords aren’t forgotten.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/zionist-organization-of-america-honors-former-president-trump/article_f9d92382-65d2-11ed-8a30-03943feafb8b.html )
The Republican from Coalgate, Oklahoma, continued:
“I’m grateful for his stand supporting parental rights and opposing Biden’s insane transgender policies.”
(https://www.patriotsentinel.com/news/oklahoma-senate-house-pass-bills-banning-transgender-care-for-minors---next-steps/article_e786d920-e5d1-11ed-82bb-2f615521589a.html )
Congressman Brecheen, concluded the statement issued Monday morning, May 1, saying:
“Donald Trump kept his promises and Made America Great Again. I am truly honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.