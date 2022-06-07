Oklahoma City — An Oklahoma judge ruled late Monday (June 7) to deny Dr. Randy Grellner a place on the stage in an upcoming debate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated this fall by Jim Inhofe.
The case involves Dr. Grellner, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary election, and Griffin Communications. The powerful company's television stations (Channel 9 in Oklahoma City and Channel 6 in Tulsa) are hosting a candidate debate this week.
The Grellner campaign filed an injunction on the debate after being told the top six candidates of the 13 running for the office would be invited to the debate but -- after placing sixth in a poll, was told the number participating in the debate had been reduced to only five.
“We are disappointed with the judge’s decision to deny voters the opportunity to hear our message and to hear from a candidate that can represent rural Oklahoma,” Grellner said.
“In pursuing this action, we fought for the right for Oklahomans to be well informed on the candidates and the issues. While we don’t agree with the judge’s decision, we respect America’s judicial system and will move forward as best we can.”
In April, the Grellner campaign received a letter from Channel 9, the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, informing them of the debate. The communication stated at that time the top six candidates would be invited to participate.
In the event of a tie, the candidate with the most funds raised would be selected. At the conclusion of the station’s poll, Grellner came in sixth place despite not having statewide name recognition.
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, Dr. Grellner had far outraised the other candidate tied for sixth.
Yet, after the results were released, Dr. Grellner received a notice from Channel 9 indicating he would not be allowed to participate.
“We still managed to place sixth at the conclusion of the poll, which was performed before we had really gotten started in this race and before our advertising hit Oklahoma airwaves and other media outlets. Last week, other polling showed we had jumped to fourth place and [as of Monday, June 6], we are sitting in third,” Grellner said.
He continued, "Despite being in third place, Channel 9 has instead decided to have candidates who have far less support, far less funds in their campaign accounts, and far less interaction and impressions on their social media accounts.”
According to the court testimony of a Channel 9 representative, it would have been too expensive to commission an additional poll or to keep the original plan and have six candidates on the debate stage and refused to add a spot for Grellner even though he offered to pay the additional cost.
In addition, court records show the representative testified that one candidate may not be able to attend and if so the fifth spot would remain empty, or the station would possibly bring that candidate on via satellite from another station.
“It was shocking to me that a reputable station like Channel 9 would not follow their own criteria they originally set,” Grellner said in a press release circulated to reporters late Monday.
“What was even more shocking was the fact they testified, under oath in a court of law, that they would prefer to leave a space empty instead of having the number three polling candidate on the debate stage, and that they would even consider giving special treatment to another candidate by allowing them to participate via satellite instead of in person, in essence agreeing to give them an unfair advantage over the others.”
The debate is scheduled to be held this week in Tulsa and broadcast across the state and is listed as the only statewide debate of the candidates running in this race.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, adapting it from the press release received from Dr. Grellner's campaign.
(1) comment
Geez, my candidate of choice isn’t given opportunity to make his voice heard...Dr.Gellner will have my vote for sure! He’s not a politician. He’s a concerned citizen doing his part.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.