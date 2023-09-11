According to the Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Health Oklahoma has higher than average incidence rates for several cancers, including lung and bronchus, colorectal, cervix, kidney, renal pelvis, and oral cavity and pharynx.
In Oklahoma the high-risk factors for cancer include high rates of tobacco use and obesity, poor dietary habits, and lower than average participation in diagnostic screenings.
In the U.S. the most common form of cancer is breast cancer, among the more than 200 types of the disease. It is overwhelmingly more common in women and only about 1% of the cases affect males making it one of the most gender specific cancers, which by definition only affects men, as its part of the male reproductive system.
In the U.S. nearly 280,000 women in 2023 are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer according to cancer.org. One in eight women will experience invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes. Over the same time frame the American Cancer Society says that 288,000 men will have cancer of the prostate.
These two are the most common forms of cancer in the U.S. but cancer related death from breast and prostate cancer are falling.
CDC and Prevention reports a 27% decline in overall cancer mortality from nearly 197 to 144 deaths per 100,000 people between 2001 and 2020 because of earlier diagnosis, better treatments, and a significant drop in tobacco use, the leading cause of lung and bronchus cancer.
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the US in 20 states but prostate is the most common in 21 states. The rest are lung and bronchus.
In 2022 there were 23,700 cancer cases in Oklahoma with 8,620 deaths of those 3,280 cases were breast cancer.
AARP lists of 10 things you can do right now to help prevent cancer:
- Aim for 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Limit or avoid red and processed meats.
- Maintain a healthy weight and avoid weight gain.
- Adopt a healthy eating pattern.
- Cut out sugar-sweetened beverages and heavily processed foods.
- Limit sedentary behavior
- Don't smoke.
- Stay on top of cancer screenings.
- Advocate for community action-communities play an important role in promoting cancer prevention behaviors such as public policies that make health foods more affordable and accessible.
