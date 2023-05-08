After vetoing a bill that would have supported Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) through 2026, Republican Gov. Kevin Sitt slammed detractors. "We consider OETA obsolete. Why are we subsidizing or competing with private television stations with government money?"... "It's just really problematic, and it doesn't line up with Oklahoma values," Stitt told Fox News Digital.
The state PBS network will close this year unless the legislature overrides his veto. The network airs "Sesame Street," "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," and "Clifford The Big Red Dog."
A part of "Let's Learn" in which Lil Miss Hot Mess reads "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish" was cited by the Governor's office as inappropriate.
The governor's office also cited a "PBS Newshour" feature on parents' support for gender care treatments like puberty blockers, a gay character in OETA's "Work It Out Wombats," PBS Kids' "Clifford the Big Red Dog" introducing LGBTQ characters, a plethora of Pride Month programming on OETA, a special about a town of Christians and drag queens who "step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes," and a same-sex wedding on PBS Kids.
Sitt doesn't think these initiatives are instructional but are indoctrinating. "When you think about educating kids, let's teach them to read and their numbers and counting and letters and those kind of things," Gov. Stitt remarked. "Some of the programming we're seeing doesn't need to be on public television."
If OETA programming is so popular, CBS, NBC, ABC, or any other non-taxpayer-funded option may pick it up, Stitt said. The Republican governor thinks Oklahoma tax dollars should go elsewhere. "Oklahoma taxpayers are saying, ‘Hey, wait on, time out for a second. "That's not my values," he replied. "I'm tired of utilizing government cash for someone's agenda. I represent taxpayers."
Stitt feels the free market has changed since OETA originally aired in Oklahoma 67 years ago. "There's so much television, so much media," Stitt added. "Maybe in 1957 you could have argued for a public television station. That's obsolete."
OETA did not immediately comment.
"All those towers and our communications, that's all owned by the state and whether we continue to fund an outdated public television station with taxpayer dollars, or we let the free market work, we're still going to have the same capabilities, assets, and towers," he stated. I'm invested more in public education than any other governor. I want a 15% public education funding boost. Stitt added.
MSNBC writer Ja'han Jones called the decision "nothing more than anti-LGBTQ government censorship," and many liberals called it an attack on Big Bird.
According to KTUL, OETA board member Ken Busby opposed the decision, saying a civilization cannot live without arts and culture. Stitt dismissed the left's "red herring" claim that he hurts the arts.
"They’re grasping at straws if they’re talking about civilization surviving," Stitt remarked. "They want to obfuscate facts and issues... No artistic connection here. "My gracious, Oklahoma City has the nation's most beautiful capitol, and it's filled with beautiful art."
Stitt is not alone. In reaction to PBS's promotion of an LGBT "toolkit" for schools and critical race theory ideas, a nonprofit transparency group called on the federal government to cut funding on Thursday. "PBS is clearly engaged in promoting inappropriate LGBTQ+ and critical race theory propaganda to our children," Citizens Defending Freedom Chief Communications Officer Kristen Huber said in a news statement Thursday.
We appreciate family traditions. "No biological males in girls' sports," he remarked. Because the left has gone too far, I think it'll be more crucial in a general in 2024. "They're too radical," Stitt said. We must defend our children, sports, free competition, and fair competition in Oklahoma. We think it's obvious. I hope it's an issue in 2024's general election because I think we win with Americans."
