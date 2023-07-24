In comments sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Gov. Stitt said:
"Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the Governor's compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I've been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so," said Gov. Stitt.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 26, which would override the Governor's veto on the legislature's tribal tobacco compacts bill.
The upper chamber also passed House Bill 1005, which would override the Governor's veto on tribal car tag compacts bill.
