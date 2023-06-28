In comments sent to The City Sentinel, the state’s chief executive officer said:
“I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by the decision made by the Tenth Circuit to undermine the City of Tulsa and the impact it would have on their ability to enforce laws within their municipality.
“However, I am not surprised as this is exactly what I have been warning Oklahomans about for the past three years. Citizens of Tulsa, if your city government cannot enforce something as simple as a traffic violation, there will be no rule of law in eastern Oklahoma. [Emphasis added by The City Sentinel.]
“This is just the beginning. It is plain and simple, there cannot be a different set of rules for people solely based on race.
"I am hopeful that the United States Supreme Court will rectify this injustice, and the City of Tulsa can rest assured my office will continue to support them as we fight for equality for all Oklahomans, regardless of race or heritage.”
According to a summary provided by Stitt's staff to The City Sentinel, "In 2018, Justin Hooper was ticketed for speeding in violation of the City of Tulsa’s municipal code. The municipal court found Mr. Hooper guilty and ordered him to pay a $150 fine, which he paid.
“After the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, Mr. Hooper, a member of the Choctaw Nation, filed an appeal for post-conviction relief, arguing that Tulsa lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him for a violation of its local traffic code."
After the municipal court denied Mr. Hooper’s application for relief, Mr. Hooper filed a complaint in federal court.
The City of Tulsa responded with a motion to dismiss, arguing that Tulsa had jurisdiction over Mr. Hooper’s traffic case pursuant to a federal statute that existed prior to the formation of the State of Oklahoma.
The lower court agreed with Tulsa and granted the city’s motion to dismiss.
On Thursday, the Tenth Circuit reversed course, overturning the lower court’s decision and ordering the case remanded for further proceedings consistent with its opinion.
Read the Tenth Circuit’s Hooper v. Tulsa decision, at this link: https://www.ca10.uscourts.gov/sites/ca10/files/opinions/010110879822.pdf .
The decision come as both lower federal and some state courts rule in favor of the policy and legal precedents of Oklahoma's Big Tribes.
It also comes in the context of increased willingness of Republican leaders in the Oklahoma State Legislature to pressure GOP legislators to side with Big Tribe leadership -- often the support of campaign contributions and other means of support -- against municipal governments and state agencies.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/tribe-uses-vehicle-revenue-for-political-activity/article_e8f457de-12b2-11ee-9da9-9f086a9b3fe5.html )
The City Sentinel’s reporter noted in a question to Governor Stitt last week that just a few years ago, the governor of the Chickasaw Nation –- Oklahoma’s wealthiest tribe –- told a panel of the U.S. Congress that the state did not have reservations.
However, after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation garnered an expansive 5-4 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the “McGirt” case, other tribes soon made their case for policy management on their pre-statehood reservations.
But the Court has since moved to nip-and-tuck at the case, in some respects –- so the justices themselves have made the issue – in legal shorthand -- “a jump ball.”
In a 2020 analysis, Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel described the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision as “the most important [legal] decision in Oklahoma history.”
Note: The City Sentinel editorial staff adapted this story from a press release transmitted by the governor's office, adding references to the Republican legislative leaders alliance with leaders of Oklahoma's most powerful tribal nations as they seek to secure control 42 percent of the state.
