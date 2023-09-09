Oklahoma City – As the Oklahoma Freedom’s second-annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand continued Saturday evening, the home team stumbled, falling by two ride scores to the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown.
In other action at the downtown arena hosting the event, the No.1 Austin Gamblers suffered a second consecutive upset loss, stunned by league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede. It was just the third game defeat of this season for Austin.
Oklahoma was unable to keep pace with Texas, who jumped to an early 173.75-point lead courtesy of scores from Brady Fielder and Brady Oleson.
While the Freedom’s Caden Bunch kept their hopes of victory alive in the bottom of the fourth, Daniel Keeping cemented the Texas win in the top of the fifth when he covered Kodiac for a game-best 88.25 points.
The final scoreboard read a 175.25-point Texas win, defeating Oklahoma 262-86.75.
Oklahoma, now 1-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 9-6 this season, will look to conclude their home event with a win when they play the Arizona Ridge Riders on Sunday. Via the win, the Rattlers improved to 2-0 in the Sooner State and 8-7 this season.
They will look to complete their perfect sweep of game play in Oklahoma on Championship Sunday when they play the league No. 1 and their instate rival Austin Gamblers.
The Arizona Ridge Riders and Missouri Thunder are also 2-0 in Oklahoma City going into Championship Sunday.
As noted above, earlier in the evening, the Austin Gamblers lost for the second day in a row, knocked off by the Nashville Stampede.
Courtesy of key scores from Dener Barbosa, Alan de Souza and closer Silvano Alves, the Stampede knocked off the Gamblers by one ride score, 258.5-175.75.
The Stampede are just the second team this season to defeat the Gamblers, joining the Ridge Riders, who have defeated the powerhouse twice thus far in 2023. Nashville improved to 1-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 4-11 in 2023, while the Gamblers backslid to 0-2 at the event and 12-3 this season.
Nashville will take on the Carolina Cowboys when PBR Camping World Team Series action inside Paycom Center concludes today (Sunday, September 10) while the Gamblers will look to avoid a shutout when they play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in a battle for Texas.
The Arizona Ridge Riders continued to ride red-hot last night.
Less than 24 hours after defeating the league No. 1 Gamblers, Arizona won again in the Sooner State by defeating the Kansas City Outlaws 174.75-88.25.
While Mauricio Moreira gave the Outlaws an early lead, it was not enough to hold off the Ridge Riders, who were propelled to victory by qualified rides from Eduardo Aparecido and closer Keyshawn Whitehorse.
Now 2-0 at the event, Arizona rose to 6-10 during the 2023 campaign ahead of their final game in Oklahoma against the home team. The loss marked Kansas City’s second in Oklahoma, with the 0-2 record at Freedom Fest leading them to fall to 8-7 this season.
The Missouri Thunder also improved to 2-0 on Saturday evening, outlasting the Carolina Cowboys by 13.75 points to win their second straight game in Oklahoma 89-75.25.
With each team posting just one score, the effort from Andrew Alvidrez proved better than that by the Cowboys’ Cladson Rodolfo.
The Thunder will attempt to deliver their first perfect weekend of 2023 when they square off against their suddenly struggling instate rival Kansas City Outlaws on Championship Sunday.
PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer replays of all the PBR Teams Camping World Series action from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Check https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pbr-ridepass for the latest programming schedule.
Notes: Freedom Fest concludes on Sunday, September 10, at 1:45 p.m. CDT. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Paycom Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material transmitted from Kacie Albert for the Professional Bull Riders.
