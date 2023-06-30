Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma has introduced the Patriotism Not Pride Act, which would prohibit federal agencies from using taxpayer resources to promote "Pride Month" or any similar event.
The bill also prohibits the display of flags representing gender identity or sexual orientation by agencies on federal property.
“Americans want to see the Stars and Stripes flown at our federal buildings, which thousands of Americans have died fighting to protect, not flags promoting sexual preference,” said Brecheen, who represents Oklahoma's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Our federal government should be promoting patriotism and love for our country, instead of advancing a far-Left social agenda.”
“The American flag is symbolic of the freedoms and values of the United States of America on the world stage. Conversely, the LGBTQ flag promotes a sexual agenda and clearly lacks the dignity to be placed under an American flag. It is obvious that government buildings flying the flag that is connected to a sexual identity is offensive to the majority of Americans,” said Congressman Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin, an original co-sponsor of the bill.
In addition to Representative Grothman, he measures's original co-sponsors include United States Representatives Matt Rosendale of Montana, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Barry Moore of Alabama, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Eric Burlison of Missouri, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Gary Palmer of Missouri, Bob Good of Virginia, Michael Cloud of Texas, Nathaniel Moran of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.
