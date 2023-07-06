Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, July 6, Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen introduced the DHS Border Services Contacts Review Act to ensure the federal government is spending taxpayer dollars in a responsible manner when executing government contracts at the Southern border.
(https://brecheen.house.gov/uploadedfiles/dhs_border_services_contract_review_act_7.6.23.pdf )
“In just 2.5 years, the Biden Administration has allowed more than 5.5 million aliens to enter our country illegally — more than the entire population of Oklahoma — while blatantly ignoring current immigration laws,” said Brecheen, who serves Oklahoma's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Contractors play a critical support role in managing the crisis along the Mexican border. They allow border patrol agents to focus on their primary mission: Defending the homeland. However, the current approval processes inside DHS for these contracts is wasteful, inefficient, and damaging to our national security. I am proud to introduce this legislation so we can allow our border patrol agents to do their jobs and help solve this humanitarian crisis, while also ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently.”
The DHS Border Services Contracts Review Act requires the Under Secretary of Management at the Department of Homeland Security to create a report that assesses the role of contractors at the Southern border.
Within this report, it will require the Under Secretary for Management to create a strategy to improve the procurement and delivery of services of contracts that assist DHS with services needed along the Southern border.
More Information on the DHS Border Services Contracts Review Act
From medical services to food and waste services, different DHS contractors working amid the historic influx at the Southwest border can often overlap, leading to mismanagement of both taxpayer funds and personnel.
* This legislation demands accountability by directing DHS to find its weaknesses, increase cost effectiveness, and enable DHS employees to conduct their primary mission responsibilities efficiently.
* It also conducts oversight by mandating that DHS provides Congress with a strategy to improve their procurement process for contractors.
U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security.
