Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen voted in favor of “The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023” (House Resolution 2811), which would lift the debt ceiling in exchange for $4.8 trillion in cuts over ten years; one of the largest cuts to federal spending in our nation’s history. The bill passed in a 217-215 vote. In other news from the nation’s capital, the Oklahoman challenged Democrats to support reality-based security policies on America’s southern border.
“Today, House Republicans are saying goodbye to the days of raising the debt ceiling without serious cuts to woke, weaponized and wasteful government spending,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen, in comments concerning the debt ceiling/budget discipline vote.
“This is one of the largest cuts Congress has ever passed because we know we are running out of time to reverse unsustainable deficit spending that is pushing us towards bankruptcy. To secure a future for our children, we must train ourselves to be the Congress that finally cuts waste in government as a habit, not just a one-time event. I now call on the Senate and President Biden to negotiate and turn our nation away from this fiscal cliff and inflation that’s stealing prosperity from our families.”
The “Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023” would unleash American energy independence and repeal radical climate subsidies (House Resolution 1), impose Clinton-era work requirements on able-bodied adults without children, stop significant federal regulation imposed by un-elected bureaucrats (REINS ACT), claw back $50 billion in unspent Covid-19 relief funds, block Biden’s $500 billion student loan bailout, rescind $80 billion in new funding for the IRS, and more.
Also this week, during the House Homeland Security Committee’s markup of the Border Reinforcement Act of 2023, Brecheen -- who represents Oklahoma's Second Congressional District -- called on Democrats to listen to the experts, including President Biden’s own Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, and support physical barriers to help solve our border crisis.
Congressman Brecheen’s remarks came after Democrats offered an amendment that would have struck resuming border wall construction -— a key provision of the Border Reinforcement Act of 2023.
Congressman Brecheen quoted then-Senator Joe Biden’s own words in 2006 when he said in regards to the Secure Fence Act:
“Why I believe the fence is needed does not have anything to do with immigration as much as drugs. And let me tell you something folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”
Biden, now president of the United States, has significantly changed his position of many public issues, including direct steps for drug interdiction at the border.
Brecheen, from the southeast Oklahoma town of Coalgate, spoke for several minutes during the Homeland Security panel's meeting. His remarks can be viewed here:
“There was a time when both Democrats and Republicans believed in physical barriers. There was a time when both reasonably said that physical barriers make border patrol agents’ jobs more efficient,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “How have we drifted so far away where President Biden takes office and says ‘not another foot’ of the wall?”
“I think the reasonable thing to do is listen to our border patrol experts,” Brecheen continued.
“If we’re really being open to listening to one another, let’s learn from the past when both Republicans and Democrats agreed that physical barriers make the jobs of our border patrol agents more efficient. Let’s listen to the experts.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, working with two press releases sent to the newspaper from Representative Brecheen's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.