Oklahoma City -- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa, U.S, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma City – joined by U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, and Representatives Tom Cole of MooreFrank Lucas of Cheyenne, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City, and Josh Brecheen of Coalgate -- joined in an effort to protect an institution – Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
 
The entire all-Republican congressional delegation issued a joint statement after Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services threatened to rescind the Oklahoma accreditation for St. Francis.
 
The threat came because the hospital has a single, enclosed religious “living flame” present in the hospital’s chapel, a tenant of its faith.
 
The delegation statement, sent to The City Sentinel from Congressman Hern’s staff, follows:
 
“CMS inexplicably threatened to revoke Saint Francis Hospital’s accreditation because of a religious eternal flame, which is unrelated to healthcare. St. Francis is a Catholic hospital seeking to serve all who need care in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
 
This was a violation of religious freedom — a bedrock of our nation’s founding. Our Oklahoma Delegation immediately worked to stop this injustice and was thankfully successful. The sight of an eternal flame is to give hope — we will not allow any federal agency to extinguish Oklahomans’ right to exercise their freedom of religion — especially in a time of need. We’ll now get to work to ensure this doesn’t happen anywhere or to anyone else.”
 
The news about the delegation’s successful intervention in the situation came in the same week as Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law S.B. 404, a measure explicitly intended to protect free expression for religious institutions.
 
While that law secured easy passage at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City last week, leading to Stitt’s signature on Tuesday (May 2), in floor debate in the state House some Democrats decried the legislation itself as an attack on religious freedom.
 
 
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this report, working with a press release from Congressman Kevin Hern’s staff, and incorporating a sketch of a new Oklahoma state law passed in the State Legislature last week and signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Kevin Stitt.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

