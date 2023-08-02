OKC will serve as a test market for a new launchable that features turkey and ham stackers alongside fruit from Del Monte.
Pairings will include ham and cheddar with apples or pineapple, and turkey and cheddar with grapes or clementines.
Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz Naor Danieli said, " At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans...launchable with fresh fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs. Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious buildable and real food experience we provide for kids."
Lunchables with fresh fruit will be available at select retailers across Oklahoma City just in time for back to school season.
