This Old House is singing the praises of OKC and its desirability as a city to live, work, and play.
Using Zillow and Census data This Old House found OKC is the only city that ranks in the top 10 for both best place to purchase a starter home (No.4) and affordability (No. 10).
The average starter home price in OKC is $111,837. So its no surprise that there are a lot of first time home buyers in OKC, as Oklahoma ranks 6th for the youngest state in the country with a median age of 37.1.
OKC has many desirable neighborhoods - urban suburban - and everything in between. The Council for Community and Economic Research says, "in the first quarter of 2023, OKC continues to be one of the country's least expensive cities to live in."
People who are interested in moving are eyeing OKC as a possibility. OKC has one thing that many other cities cannot claim and that is a good economy driven by a lower cost of living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.