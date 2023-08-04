Oklahoma City Fire Department posted a video on its social media channels on July 10th to encourage potential candidates to apply for field operations supervisor positions as a part of their new plan to launch a Supplemental Transport Service.
The staff is being hired to operate four ambulances to support EMSA with high call volumes and will focus first on finding four field operations supervisors before moving on to the next state to hire paramedics and EMTs.
As a part of the adoption of the 2024 fiscal budget by Oklahoma City Council back in June funding was approved for 50 new positions to operate ambulances.
In response to comments made on OKCFDs social media channels that asked if EMSA would be the primary transport for patients they said yes. EMSA will remain the primary transport agency with OKCFD working as support.
No official date for the launch has been announced.
