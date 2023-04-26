Hearings on Oklahoma City’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget begin May 2, said Oklahoma City spokesperson Kristi Yager.
The meeting will include a budget overview and proposed budgets from the Public Transportation and Parking Department, the Fire Department and Police Department.
Presentations from Parks and Recreation, Development Services and Planning are May 16. Public Works, Utilities and Airports present their proposed budgets May 30.
The Oklahoma City Council is scheduled to adopt the budget June 6, several weeks before the state’s required deadline. FY 2024 begins July 1.
The proposed budget book will be posted online May 2. Visit okc.gov/agenda for meeting agendas, including instructions on how to sign up to speak.
You can also watch the meetings live or recorded on the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofokc.
