Oklahomans for Equality (OKEQ), the state’s most prominent LGBT-activist group, has been very busy lately, and all Oklahomans should be aware of their activities. From connection to a major hate hoax, promotion of lewd public drag performances, involvement in a First Amendment case before the State Supreme Court, and now evidence in this story of hiding a significant embezzlement involving public funding. It appears things at OKEQ are not on the up-and-up.
OKEQ and a Timely Political Hate Hoax
Recent reporting ties OKEQ to what appears to have been a major hate hoax event in Tulsa preceding last year’s midterm and statewide elections. A drag queen event, break-in, newly installed camera and failed ‘firebombing’ by a MAGA-clothed assailant provided a too perfect opportunity to publicly fan the false narrative of stochastic terrorism and bash incumbent Governor Stitt within days of his reelection.
Hate Hoax details
Despite the unison cries of stochastic terrorism from Tulsa’s media and non-profitocracy, the evidence in the donut shop attack suggests an inside job. The Tulsa Fire Department expects to make multiple arrests in what is now a federal ATF case. OKEQ and the donut shop’s owners became co-beneficiaries of a GoFundMe fundraiser claiming #lovewins.
OKEQ and Oklahoma Equality Law Center Behind Censoring of Christians and Opposition to Drag in Case Before State Supreme Court
Josh Payton of Oklahoma Equity Law Center, OKEQ’s legal partner, is also currently representing two board members of the Bartlesville chapter of OKEQ in an appeal before the Oklahoma State Supreme Court (OSSC) that has attracted national attention. Payton represents the board president and vice president of OKEQ-Bartlesville (Morgan Lawrence and Sheena Hayes), a lesbian couple who filed a protective order (PPO) against a street preacher with a large online following based on his use of two Biblical scriptures.
The PPO appears to be an attempt to silence public opposition to lewd, public, drag performances in the presence of children, and, as stands, threatens the rights of Oklahomans to speak and worship freely
The Rutherford Institute, a national defender of individual rights, is supporting street preacher Richard Penkoski’s appeal of the order as originally granted and continued by Washington County District Court.
OKEQ Hides Major Embezzlement as Media Stays Silent: Both Donor and Taxpayer Funding Involved
Oklahomans for Equality and its Dennis R. Neill Equity Center have historically depended upon Tulsa’s progressive billionaire class for its financial existence, as previously reported by this publication concerning efforts to reimagine the state’s rural communities through chapters in Bartlesville, McAlester, Muskogee and Tahlequah.
From previous reporting:
OKEQ: Big Money Billionaires Reaching into Rural Communities
OKEQ is a well-funded, non-profit based out of Tulsa that operates the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Major sponsors of the organization include Oklahoma’s most well-known and progressive manipulanthropists (George Kaiser Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and George Krumme, among others).
Following the group’s 2021 event in Bartlesville, OKEQ-Bartlesville Board Member Morgan Lawrence reflected the group’s goals by stating, “I definitely think we have a lot of work to do. The battle is not over (in Oklahoma). We live in a state that is extremely conservative.”
The goal is not “equality,” as the group’s name suggests. It is to undo conservationism which indicates a lack of respect for the beliefs of others on the part of OKEQ.
$160,000 Quietly EMBEZZLED from OKEQ Included Taxpayer Dollars: No Investigation
According to 2020 IRS financial reporting (form 990), OKEQ took in $188,762 in government grants. Nearly as much of that public money walked out of OKEQ during a major embezzlement totaling approximately $160,606, though no one has ever been held accountable. The crime reportedly took place up until September 30, 2021.
Schedule O
Despite informing the IRS “an investigation is in progress” concerning the embezzlement, the past two years have brought no evidence of anyone being investigated or arrested, and the media has never mentioned the matter. Following the discovery of the missing funds, two long-time OKEQ executives left the organization with no mention of the crime attached.
OKEQ’s Former Treasurer Paul Allen is Playing Hard-to-Find for Kaiser’s BOK Following Embezzlement
Paul Allen was OKEQ’s longtime treasurer, also serving in the same role for The Oklahoman, and owner of a "Caring Transitions" franchise in Bixby and Broken Arrow that assists in relocating the elderly and handling their final estates.
Following the discovery that $160K was missing from OKEQ coffers, Allen quietly exited OKEQ’s board and appears to be making himself difficult to find these days. In January of this year, BOK Financial, along with the Oklahoma Tax Commission, filed to foreclose on the home and five (5) acres in Bixby, Oklahoma, owned by Allen and his wife, Darla Jean (Cox) Allen, but the court has not yet been able to locate Allen to serve him.
Predictably, in September of 2022, OKEQ filled the vacant treasurer’s position with an employee of its leftist funder George Kaiser, billionaire and founder of Bank of Oklahoma (BOK). Julie Chase, Senior Vice President of Special Assets at BOK Financial, will now handle finances for OKEQ.
Tulsa LGBT Icon Toby Q. Jenkins Swears He’ll Stay with OKEQ Forever then Promptly Retires Following Embezzlement
Toby Jenkins, formerly married father and Free Will Baptist minister of 12 or 16 years (depending on the interview) then longtime OKEQ executive director, is considered activist royalty among Tulsa’s most progressive set. According to an NBC News interview, during his mid-30s, Jenkins couldn’t “pray the gay away”, left the church and came out. Understandably, his wife filed for divorce in early 2000, and in the resulting negotiations over the custody of their children, Jenkins turned to OKEQ for legal support.
In mid-2019, Jenkins told NBC News he would never leave the fight from his desk at OKEQ then soon announced his retirement, stepping down from his role as CEO/Executive Director on July 1, 2022, after 25 years with the organization.
Editor's note: Stochastically means randomly distributed.
Jenkins was given a big farewell with accolades and fundraising for the cause in his honor with no mention of the missing $160K. The Tulsa City Council even gave Jenkins a personal proclamation as they also approved a bigger-than-ever Tulsa Pride parade for that year.
Did OKEQ Double-Dip Covid PPP Funds Prior to the Embezzlement?
From April 2020 to February 2021, during the same time period as the embezzling of over $160K by someone at OKEQ, the organization received two loans (now forgiven) through the federal Payroll Protection Program (Covid PPP funds).
OKEQ Covid
All PPP funds, totaling $128,988, went to OKEQ at their Tulsa address, but the applications were made through BOK Financial under two slightly different entity names, OKLAHOMANS FOR EQUALITY and OKLAHOMANS FOR EQUALITY INC.
Oklahoma Secretary of State (OSOS) filings show the two entities to be very much separate, with only one being associated with Tulsa. OKLAHOMANS FOR EQUALITY is registered as a Tulsa-based charitable organization (formed in 2008) with the organization’s current address.
Dissimilarity, OKLAHOMANS FOR EQUALITY INC is registered as a Muskogee-based, domestic not-for-profit corporation with William Mark Bonney, a bankruptcy attorney and US Department of Justice Trustee (Title 13), as registered agent (formed in 1985). At the time of filing, Bonney used an address within BOK’s Severs Building (215 State St) in Muskogee.
Trustee Bonney
Both entities are currently ‘in existence’, according to the OSOS. This publication contacted William Mark Bonney’s current office by phone and email to inquire as to the relationship, if any, between the organizations and whether the entity, for which he is the agent, had filed for a PPP loan.
As of publication, Bonney had not responded to our inquiry. Given the nature of OKEQ’s recent activities across the state, this publication will continue to monitor and report as new information is received.
