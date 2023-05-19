OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. — The OKC Veterans Affairs Health Care System is bringing healthcare resources to remote Tribal areas to ensure that Veterans in those specific local communities don’t miss out on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law passed in 2022 and allows the VA to provide healthcare and benefits to generations of Veterans and their survivors, said spokesperson Carmen Daugherty.
The OKC VA knows how difficult it is for some Veterans to travel, drive into the “big city” and navigate the VA systems or digital path for online services. It can be overwhelming for Veterans—especially the elderly population.
“My father died in 1990 and he was a proud Kiowa Tribe member, WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War hero,” said Lin Tsoodle, Kiowa Tribe member. “My father’s life was a gift to us so that myself and other Veterans could have the benefits that we have today.”
“I didn’t know about my VA benefits until someone told me and took my hand and walked me through the VA process.” Tsoodle said, “Don’t feel guilty or that you are not worthy of the benefits you are given. All anyone asks is that you come out and sign up and see what you are entitled. It doesn’t take very long and down the road when you are older, it can make a huge difference and positive impact on your quality of life.”
At the Seminole Nation PACT Act event, the organizers said each location will come with their own set of unique challenges. “When you see all the staff, in person, at these outreach events, it is so much more personable for our Tribal participants, sometimes we have to build relationships and rebuild that trust.” Mary Culley, Office of Tribal Government Relations Specialist.
One of the areas that is in desperate need to have more representation and focused communication efforts are the Veteran widows.
“Many of our widow population do not know that they may be eligible for their widow compensation. Just because your Veteran is no longer with us, that doesn’t mean that you are not deserving of your spouse’s benefits.” Culley said. “The only way to find out is to come out and ask the questions to the right people. At these Tribal outreach events, we are bringing the experts to investigate each individual case and figure out exactly what benefits you are entitled to and deserve.”
According to Tsoodle, it might be difficult for some Tribal members to ask or seek help from the VA but he has advice for those fellow Tribal members who may be skeptical. “Be open to the help that the VA provides to us, don’t be shy and don’t feel guilty to receive help.” Tsoodle said, “So many have sacrificed so much so that we can finally get the medical care and benefits that we have earned and deserve. My father’s generation never had that chance so don’t waste it.”
To learn more about the PACT Act, please visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website or click the link below
The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs
