The homeless population reached more than 1,400 during the annual point-in-time count on January 26th on the streets of Oklahoma City.
The community conducts this count to meet the requirements of Federal funding received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development count every two years, however, Oklahoma City usually conducts their survey every year.
As the number of people counted on that single night in January increased it does not mean that homelessness is going unchecked. The surveys provide important data to make the determination of how the homelessness problem is changing between survey periods.
Dan Straughan who is the executive director of the homeless alliance says, “We believe last year’s count was artificially low…. the 2022 count took place the first week of March rather than the usual last week of January time frame. There are lots of variables that impact the count including the weather and the time of month. I believe that we may have encountered several of those factors last year.”
“This is a particularly difficult population to count accurately.” agreed Jerod Shadid, program planner for Oklahoma City’s Homeless Services. Looking at trends over time helps the agencies know where they need to focus the resources to make the greatest impact on reducing homeless numbers.
The count also found:
- 9% of the homeless population are veterans.
- 20% are members of families with children.
- 36% are female, 62% are male, 1% are transgender and 1% are non-conforming.
- 48% are white, 32% are black, 7% are Native American, 12% identify as multiple races and 1% identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
- 11% are youth aged 24 or younger.
- 23% report mental illness
- 28% are considered “chronically” homeless.
54% are staying in a shelter, 13% are in transitional housing, and 31% are unsheltered.
Shaded said, “The good news is our community is constantly innovating to find better ways to house people…thanks to years of collaboration, local organizations are doing a good job coordinating services and ensuring that we as a community are meeting people where they are to end their homelessness.”
It is important for leaders and agencies to come from a place of compassion for people who are in need and understand that it is a higher calling to help those in need who have become vulnerable and homeless due to many factors that at times can be outside of their control.
Services to prevent homelessness are largely beyond what local service groups can provide with significant increases in housing costs, adding pressure to those who are in difficult financial circumstances. The community is working hard to bring in multiple non-profits and government agencies to take it on as a team approach.
The data shows that 46.4% of residents in Oklahoma County are rent-burdened and 16% live under the poverty level. The data reflects how serious the homeless problem is and how the current economic situations shown in this data could be a predictor of how the number of homeless could easily increase.
Oklahoma City’s newest initiative is called Key to Home which aims to reduce the number of chronically homeless people by 75% through 2-25 through an innovative encampment housing initiative. To see the full point-in-time report, count of the homeless go to www.okc.gov/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.