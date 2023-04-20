The Heritage Foundation said that it has selected the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs as a recipient of the Heritage Innovation Prize and winner of $250,000, said Jonathan Small, president of OCPA.
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs will receive the $250,000 award over two years in support of its Preserve and Empower Oklahoma Families Initiative, OCPA’s strategy to reposition the nuclear family in Oklahoma as the most powerful and active force in Oklahoma culture and the public-policy making process.
The Preserve and Empower Oklahoma Families Initiative will take place over three years. The Innovation Prize will help in the creation and operation of a Center for Culture and Family, a coalition in Oklahoma, and creation and advocacy of policy proposals that protect, defend, empower, and advance the nuclear family in Oklahoma.
“Advancing the interests of families is essential for the well-being of our entire nation,” said Heritage President Dr. Kevin Roberts. “At Heritage, we’re committed to reclaiming our culture from the grip of the Left’s radical ideologies that threaten our country’s foundations.
“We are working to shape culture, policy, and politics for freedom in Oklahoma,” said Small. “We know the family is the primary institution that people must rely on if they are to have the best chance to thrive and embrace limited government. Across our country, the attacks on the family in the areas of fiscal and social policy have risen to a level the freedom movement can no longer ignore. It’s time for freedom infrastructures to expand our focus to address the critical threats in fiscal and social policy that endanger the family.
The Heritage Innovation Prize recognizes and provides substantive financial awards totaling up to $1 million annually to results-oriented nonprofits for projects involving research, litigation, education, outreach, or communications, particularly those focused on empowering parents in education, holding Big Tech accountable, countering the threat of the Chinese Communist Party, securing America’s borders and reducing crime, ensuring free and fair elections, reducing the growth of spending and inflation, and promoting life and family formation.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
