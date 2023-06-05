Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) celebrated, in a press release and public statements, the recent appointment of Norman REALTOR® Peggy Wright as Commissioner to the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission.
Peggy Wright is a veteran in the real estate industry, first beginning her career over 16 years ago.
Since then, Wright became the owner and operator of Wright School of Real Estate in 2017, “striving to provide coaching, consulting, training, and leadership that will assist real estate agents in building their careers and funding their perfect life.”
Peggy Wright is a member of the Norman Board of REALTORS® and serves on OAR’s Professional Standards Committee.
Julie Smith, 2023 President of the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) Board of Directors, said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, “Between Peggy’s extensive knowledge of the real estate industry and her strong professional background, we know that she will be an asset to the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission. Peggy has been vetted by our industry, and has OAR’s full support as OREC’s newest Commissioner.”
OAR expressed gratitude to Governor Kevin Stitt for nominating Wright, and to Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman, for carrying her nomination through the State Senate.
Notes: The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® affirms the group "connects real estate professionals across the state by providing comprehensive professional resources, maintaining the highest ethical standards and giving REALTORS® a unified voice in shaping Oklahoma real estate property laws and regulations. Learn more about OAR by visiting www.okrealtors.com. Get all OAR updates by following the association on on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.”
