Senator Mary Boren, and Representatives Jacob Rosecrants, Annie Menz, and Jared Deck – all Norman Democrats -- released statements Friday regarding the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) to continue with plans to build the South Extension turnpike.
Senator Boren, a Norman Democrat, offered anew her historic criticisms of OTA decisions, saying in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, “The people I serve will not be defeated by the Supreme Court’s ruling. We remain hopeful that Auditor Byrd’s ongoing investigation of OTA will clarify if federal and state dollars have been wrongfully combined with bond funds to build turnpikes.
“When the OTA reports to federal agencies that it does not use state or federal dollars to construct the turnpikes, they avoid having to comply with every regulation designed to best protect our drinking water and biodiversity of our wildlife and habitats surrounding Lake Thunderbird.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/supreme-court-ota-can-move-ahead-with-turnpikes/article_aee66084-3263-11ee-924b-ef6930f4da60.html )
“I’m disappointed by the staggering reluctance of Oklahoma’s Supreme Court to recognize the statutory limits of the OTA,” said Representative Annie Menz.
“It is hard to believe other influences have a higher priority than restraining the power of un-elected agencies. But I am encouraged knowing that several bills designed to reform the OTA are still making their way through the Legislature with authors on both sides of the aisle. This past session, we successfully overrode the governor’s veto to empower the Legislature to appoint members to the OTA. Many of my legislative colleagues have joined the fight for transparency and accountability, and we greatly appreciate Attorney General [Gentner] Drummond for requesting an investigative audit by State Auditor Cyndi Byrd. Our resolve for justice for our constituents remains strong.”
“The state Supreme Court ruling shows the decisions of past Legislatures have given the OTA vastly broad powers. Reform is in the hands of current lawmakers, particularly the super-majority. We must work together with the political courage to advance bipartisan solutions that protect residents. We need clear, unmistakable, and effective oversight over the OTA. If we neglect our duty, then the rights of citizens across the state will remain in the cross-hairs of a few un-elected bureaucrats who seem to have no known limits to their power, commented Rep. Deck.
Rep. Rosecrants shared his colleagues’ frustration: “Throughout the last year of litigation and legislative battles, it’s clear the OTA has failed to respectfully consider how their turnpike plans impact Oklahomans. Unfortunately, our constituents have had to sacrifice significant amounts of time and money to make sure their rights were honored by OTA. It’s a shame. Oklahomans deserve to live in a state where the government works for them, not against them.”
The state Court decision was 5-3 -- a narrower than normal vote -- reflecting the "close call" nature of the controversy.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this for posting, adapting it from a legislative press release and adding background links and information.
