FILE - This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes. Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Authorities say Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in "ballot harvesting," a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout that was made illegal by a 2016 state law that barred anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning early ballots for another person.