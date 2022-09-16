This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailor Herbert “Bert” Jacobson, from Grayslake, Ill. The 21-year-old is to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 — more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Scientific testing that was started a few years ago on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Jacobson and nearly 400 others.