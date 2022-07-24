Kristi Noem is running for reelection as chief executive of South Dakota – and raising money for the National Republican Congressional Committee.
In a July 21 email, she wrote, “As an unapologetic Conservative, the Fake News media has said a lot about me these last few years, but now I’m ready to set the record straight and tell my story in my own words. ...
“From growing up on a ranch, to serving in Congress, and now leading my home state as Governor, I’ll share with you the humorous stories and larger than life people who made me who I am today.”
She delivers stories and formative experiences in her autobiography, ‘Not My First Rodeo’ (Heartland). Noem an experienced political leader at a relatively young age. She was elected to the state’s only congressional seat in 2010, a job she held until after the 2018 election, when she became the state’s first female governor.
In a missive to this reporter concerning her gubernatorial campaign, Noem wrote, “The Second Amendment is about deterrence. It's about ensuring the government respects the rights and liberties of citizens. Democrats are trying to strip Americans of their Constitutional right to bear arms.”
She a ubiquitous presence in the tide of GOP-oriented emails this campaign season, writing just days ago, “I just got wind that the Democratic National Committee is unleashing a tidal wave of cash to help Liberals in red states. They’re striking us in must-win GOP strongholds and I’m worried it’s having a major effect.”
She decried well-funded Democratic Party efforts to (her words):
* Launch anti-Trump ad campaigns across America
* Deploy Liberal field teams to battleground districts
* Train an army of door-knockers to reach new voters
* Organize high-profile fundraisers to prop-up vulnerable Democrats
* Flood the airwaves with false and misleading stories about Republicans
After 18 months of the current presidency, she wrote to libertarian-leaning voters: “Americans have no faith in Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.” She promised, “we will restore America as a place where men and women are free to think, speak, create, and build without fear. As Americans, we have inherited the greatest legacy of freedom in human history. We have to fight to hold onto it.”
Touching on the massive gap between the “top-of-the-ticket” president and the generic Democrat base vote in House races, she noted, “Republicans and Democrats are virtually TIED in the latest polls.”
She is frequently touted as a potential presidential candidate of the future, or a running mate for Trump, or perhaps another Republican. The Hill reported last November she told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash she will “support former President Trump if he runs again in 2024 but declined to say if she wants to be his running mate but demurred, in a political way: “I think that there’s a lot of people out there who would like his running mate. I’m focused on getting reelected.
“I don’t operate in that hypothetical either,” Noem insisteded.
“I would be shocked if he asked. And right now, I’m just so focused on South Dakota. We’re doing great things, and we’ve got a lot more to do the next four years.”
Noem has described January 6, 2021 as a “horrific day,” but avoids conclusory language about whether Trump bore any responsibility for that day’s Capitol incursion. She told Bash, and has said since: “I think we all need to examine this country and where we’re going”
U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, during an interview with Bash minutes after Noem’s appearance eight month ago: “She’s scared to death of the base.” Kinzinger -- hand-picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the January 6 Committee -- said he respected Noem during her congressional tenure, but that now she is “something very different.”
“This is not the Kristi Noem I served with,” Kinzinger told Bash. “Kristi whom I served with was conservative, dedicated the truth. I at the time would have thought [she] would have put her country above her political career at any moment.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/3545018-noem-says-she-would-be-shocked-if-trump-asks-her-to-be-2024-running-mate/
Despite such shots, Noem has not only served in Congress, but is running a state.
In her State of the State address in January 2022, she detailed a powerful wish-list of conservative policy objectives to build on her first term record, including protection of unborn human life after six weeks in utero, allowance of time for school prayer, preclusion of COVID-19 mandates, affirmation of Second Amendment rights, and lower fees on business.
Democrats in South Dakota have small numbers in the Legislature. They decried the State of State address as a political document, but the overwhelming conservative Republican majority at the Capitol in Pierre rose again and again to give Noem boisterous standing ovations.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/noem-to-push-abortion-ban-after-6-weeks-conservative-vision/article_6b8bd1d2-73d5-11ec-9ffa-9fe02034aea8.html )
She’s had bumps and bruises along the way, enduring attacks of varied sorts from the Left, including that she gave a daughter too much help in employment.
During her first term, she took shots from some on the Right for initial caution on matters of transgender policy.
She now 49, and married for three decades to her husband, Bryon. They have two adult daughters.
She survived all the arrows and slings, politically, in her home state.
She’s tanned, fit, ready, in charge, and popular – older and wiser, but still the Dakota ranch and rodeo queen.
Keep an eye on Kristi Noem.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel has reported about and commented on every presidential election since 1972. This is the first in a series of occasional stories about potential presidential and vice-presidential nominees.
