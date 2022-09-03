Marina Cortes, manager of the La Bonbonniere diner, shows off a calendar created by brothers Miguel and Carlos Cevallos, along with service posters commisioned for the diner, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. For years the Cevallos brothers made a living drawing posters for nightclubs, taco trucks and restaurants, attracting clients by word of mouth, but an Instagram account changed a lot of that.