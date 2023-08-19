Before the pandemic, metropolitan living was often perceived as the pinnacle of an ideal lifestyle. New York City, with its relentless dynamism, internationally acclaimed theatres, superior culinary experiences, and prospects of higher-than-average earnings, enthralled many. Not far behind was the enchantment of San Francisco, offering a unique combination of outdoor adventures -- the rare chance to ski and surf within the same day -- and a close link to the world's nucleus of technological breakthroughs. Then there was Miami, a subtropical sanctuary where residents basked in supreme beaches, a rich blend of cultures, and a warm utopia.
Yet, the pandemic ignited a substantial shift in working habits, allowing employees, no longer tethered to proximity to their workplaces, to relocate to more distant and suburban areas. Today, some of these suburban lifestyles have ascended to be among the most desired in America, each providing expansive spaces and nature, closeness to major city centers, and access to various state attractions.
But which suburban lifestyles are the most sought-after in America?
This intriguing question was posed by “MovingFeedback.com” in a nationwide survey involving 3,000 American respondents.
Showing up really strong in what can only be described as a competitive field, two Oklahoma suburbs were voted as places with the most envied lifestyles in the country.
These were:
#39 Edmond: Residents of Edmond enjoy a great lifestyle due to the town's friendly community, strong sense of safety, and a variety of recreational opportunities. With its well-maintained neighborhoods, excellent schools, and numerous parks and green spaces, Edmond offers a family-friendly environment that fosters a high quality of life. The town's thriving local economy, access to cultural events, and convenient proximity to Oklahoma City provide residents with a balanced and fulfilling living experience, making Edmond an ideal place for individuals and families seeking a welcoming and dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Oklahoma.
#168 Nichols Hills: With its beautiful tree-lined streets, large properties, and well-maintained parks, Nichols Hills offers a serene and upscale environment for residents to call home. The town's excellent schools, low crime rate, and proximity to Oklahoma City provide residents with a high quality of life, making Nichols Hills an attractive and fulfilling place to live.
Harrison Gough, who organized and led the nationwide survey, said in a press release sent to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City):
"The pandemic certainly reshaped the American dream when it comes to choosing a living environment. Our survey reveals a growing interest in suburbs that combine the tranquility and space of rural areas with the convenience and vibrancy of city life. The 175 suburbs voted in our survey exemplify the evolving aspirations of Americans in the post-pandemic era. As we continue to redefine our work and lifestyle preferences, we anticipate an ongoing shift towards these coveted suburban settings."
The aim of the ‘Moving Feedback’ survey was to unveil the most desirable suburban lifestyles across the nation and rank them in a list of 1-175.
The survey's findings of the most valued suburbs offered some intriguing insights:
#1 Calabasas, California
The most envied suburban lifestyle in America belongs to the residents of Calabasas in California. This neighborhood north of Los Angeles is defined by its idyllic suburban charm and proximity to the bustling entertainment industry. Surrounded by the scenic Santa Monica Mountains, residents can revel in the natural beauty of the area, enjoying hiking trails and open spaces. Moreover, being a stone's throw away from LA allows residents to access a plethora of cultural events, dining experiences, and career opportunities, making Calabasas a desirable place to call home, where the best of both worlds converge.
#2 Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
In second place came Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida, offering an unparalleled lifestyle characterized by sun-kissed beaches and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. Living in this vibrant community, residents can indulge in a wide range of water-based activities, such as surfing, boating, and beachcombing. Additionally, the area is renowned for its prestigious golf courses, offering enthusiasts world-class facilities and tournaments. The charming small-town feel, complemented by nearby cultural hubs like Jacksonville, grants residents the opportunity to enjoy a serene coastal retreat while still having access to urban amenities and cultural events.
#3 Huntington Bay, New York
Huntington Bay in New York (in third place) promises residents an exclusive and luxurious lifestyle along the stunning North Shore of Long Island. Nestled between the picturesque Huntington Harbor and Long Island Sound, the town boasts breathtaking waterfront properties and panoramic views, providing an enchanting coastal living experience. With its close-knit community and pristine beaches, residents can savor a tranquil and family-friendly atmosphere. The town's proximity to New York City offers convenient access to world-class cultural attractions, fine dining, and career opportunities.
#4 SouthPark, North Carolina
The lifestyle in SouthPark, North Carolina, is the 4th most coveted in the country. It is a highly sought-after area due to its upscale SouthPark Mall, the largest in the Carolinas, and its prime location just six miles south of Charlotte. It offers a mix of luxurious shopping, upscale residential living, and a thriving business district, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a coveted lifestyle close to the city.
#5 Forest Acres, South Carolina
Rounding up the top 5 is Forest Acres in neighboring South Carolina. Known for its tree-lined streets, abundant green spaces, and beautiful parks, Forest Acres offers residents a tranquil and picturesque setting to call home. The area's proximity to downtown Columbia allows residents to access a wide range of cultural events, dining establishments, and recreational activities, striking the perfect balance between suburban serenity and urban convenience.
Other suburbs that made the top 10:
#6 Sugar Land, Texas which boasts a range of upscale residential neighborhoods, excellent schools, and well-maintained public amenities.
#7 Alpharetta, Georgia is considered an attractive place to live due to its robust job market, high average incomes, well-planned neighborhoods, excellent schools, and proximity to Atlanta's cultural and entertainment opportunities.
#8 Alamo Heights, Texas -- its proximity to San Antonio provides residents with various amenities and cultural opportunities, making it an attractive choice for affluent families.
#9 Mercer Island, Washington provides picturesque waterfront properties and scenic views, which contribute to its desirability.
#10 McLean, Virginia offers upscale neighborhoods with luxurious properties, top-rated schools, and proximity to various amenities and cultural attractions.
The source is: https://www.movingfeedback.com/ . It is worth the time for anyone interested to review this information. To review the full list of 175 suburbs that made the cut, go here:
https://www.movingfeedback.com/americas-most-envied-suburban-lifestyles/
Notes: Pat McGuigan prepared this story for posting, working with the ‘Moving Feedback’ material provided. It came from ‘apricot content’ – lifestyle, 3415 NE 25th Avenue, Portland, Oregon, 97212
