The Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office is seeing an alarming increase in people getting behind the wheel of a car which is resulting in injuries, crashes, and deaths.
Just because someone has a medical marijuana card does not mean they can drive high.
Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said, "Driving under the influence of marijuana carries the same penalties as any other narcotic."
Recent legal moves have created a problem that law enforcement is now facing. It is no mystery that this is the result of a lot of marijuana friendly legislation. Now the state must deal with the serious issue of public safety problem. There has been a significant increase in people driving high.
The Oklahoma Country Sheriff's Office says, "its not unusual at all to pull somebody over who is swerving and weaving and have them roll down the window with a big smile on their face as they hand out their medical marijuana card and driver's license. And they think the medical marijuana card is a get out of jail free card."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.