Midwest City, Oklahoma – Motorists using Interstate 40 (I-40) are advised to anticipate significant traffic delays due to a planned shutdown near Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma. The thoroughfare, a critical east-west artery, will be temporarily shuttered to facilitate a delicate operation – the removal of a segment of an overpass just west of Douglass Avenue.
The closure, affecting both directions of I-40 between Interstate 35 and Choctaw Road, is set to commence at 7 p.m. and is projected to conclude by 5:30 a.m. Monday. During this time, transportation crews will execute a precise operation to detach, lift, and relocate the bridge section using self-propelled motor transports.
"The crews will delicately sever the bridge at both ends, hoist it onto a motorized transport platform, and move it away from the interstate for off-site demolition," explained Lisa Shearer-Salim of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Given the expected traffic disruptions, authorities are urging motorists to consider alternative routes. Options include Highway 62 and 23rd Street or diverting to the Kickapoo Turnpike to access Interstate 44. Forewarned is forearmed, and as always, the community's patience and understanding during this necessary infrastructure operation are greatly appreciated.
