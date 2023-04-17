UPDATE: Governor, Kevin Stitt has reacted and has called for the resignation of Sherriff Kevin McClardy, Alicia Manning, and District 2 Country Commissioner Mark Jennings. The three got nabbed discussing how they could go about killing the editor of the local newspaper.
The comments were beyond inappropriate as the three discussed hanging black people and making jokes about a woman who died in a house fire. Stitt said in a statement that he is appalled and there is no place for hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma.
In the conversation, manning said that she needed to take some packages to a shipping center that was near the newspaper office and was concerned about if Willingham walked out of the paper office and Jennings mentioned how she can't control herself.
Jennings replied that his grandfather one time was about to go down there and kill him. Manning said her pawpaw would have whipped his ass. The language here is not good but reflective of the volatile situation in the Sheriff's office. Stitt's response to the bombshell events in Mc Curtin County is appropriate in calling for investigations.
Officials in McCurtain County including the Sheriff Kevin Clardy were caught on tape discussing killing the local publisher of the Newspaper Chris Willingham, after the publisher left a recorder in the meeting room to capture what he thought was going to be them violating the rules on open meetings.
Also in the discussion was investigator Alicia Manning and District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings who were opening discussing how they could dig a grave to put the publisher in.
The Gazette reported it has the full audio recording and has sent copies to the FBI and the OSBI who are reportedly launching investigations. The conversations are shocking. Jennings the commissioner allegedly said, "I know where two big, deep holes are here if you ever need them". The Sheriff responded that he has the equipment.
The people who were recorded are not commenting.
