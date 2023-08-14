The MAPS 4 Committee has approved $2 million to transform an old hotel into apartments and retail space. Friday morning the City of Oklahoma City approved a $1.9 million budget to go towards this development with Infinite Living LLC as the developer.
Steve Cowan with Cowen Construction Company thinks that the new development will bring more customers downtown and is also a welcome idea for the staff at Cafe Disco on west Main Street. Cafe Disco people believe that it will drive more business.
The area is considered up and coming and the new project could bring more young professionals to the area, an area that already has a lot of apartments along with other development like 21C and West Village.
The new project at 520 West Main would be converted to new apartments with features such as pickleball courts, designated parking, a new restaurant and more.
Construction could begin in October and will take about a year to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.