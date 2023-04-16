MAPS $ 1

From left, Meg Cathey of the Gooden Group and Meg Pempin provided public involvement support at the MAPs4 meeting held Thursday, April 13 at the Santa Fe Family Life Center in Oklahoma City. Four more of the neighborhood-oriented meetings are set for this week. 

 Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel
According to a press release from the city government, "You’re invited to attend and provide input and ideas on improvements to all 105 neighborhood and community parks around Oklahoma City as part of MAPS 4."
 
At these gatherings, consultants gather community input to develop a master plan.
The meetings help them assess current park conditions, accessibility and potential expansion needs, the city says.
 
At last week’s meeting hosted in the Santa Fe Family Life Center (at the intersection of Broadway Extension and North 63 Street), the "come-and-go" end-of the day format allowed as many as 50 people to stop by and get some personal attention for their questions and comments.
 
 
 
Information about the ongoing MAPs4 implementation was provided to attendees, as well as guidance on how to access online materials.
 
As the sessions continue, "residents are encouraged to attend whichever event is most convenient and share your ideas for any of the parks included in this project."
 
Below are details for open houses over the next few days:
 
* Monday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m.
Capitol Hill Library (327 S.W. 27 Street)
 
Tuesday, April 18, 5 - 7 p.m.
South Oklahoma City Chamber (701 W. Interstate 240 Service Road)
 
* Thursday, April 20, 5 - 7 p.m.
Minnis Lakeview (12520 N.E. 36 Street Oklahoma City, OK 73127)
 
* Saturday, April 22, 9 – 11 a.m.
Lake Overholser Boathouse (3115 E. Overholser Dr.)
 
Organizers of the event have a request: If you cannot attend one of the upcoming public meetings, please complete the survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
 
To see the latest information and upcoming open house details, or to complete the survey, visit MAPS4Parks.com.
 
Another way to engage is to visit and study this link:
 
At all four of this week's sessions, Project Manager Darran Scott and Assistant Project Manager Andrea Powell will be present to answer questions and faciliate the process.
Both work for Kimley Horn, an engineering firm based in Oklahoma City.
 
Notes: MAPs is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPs 4 in a special election on December 10, 2019, moving forward with what city leaders deem “a unique and ambitious plan to transform the community.”
The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPs 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPs 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPS 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPs 4. The MAPs Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPs4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more.
MAPs4 is the most recent in the series of projects that began in the 1980s, through which voters approved bonds that have financed city-wide projects on a ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ basis.
 
Readers are encouraged to check city-sentinel.com and search for MAPs stories for background and historical context on the programs.
 
 
 
 
 
 

