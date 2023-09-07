Budget cuts in MAPS 4 funding has designs for a pedestrian bridge and low water dam and the proposed performance plaza that are proceeding on a budget that will only include essential elements of the projects.
The bridge will connect trails on the North Shore to OKANA on the South Shore which will begin construction next year and be completed when the resort opens in January 2025.
The head of the MAPS 4 office David Todd said that the timing of the dam is uncertain because of reviews by fish and wildlife agencies and the U.S. Corp of Army Engineers who have looked into the impact the plans have on the habitat that is affected.
Last month the city council authorized a contract of $1,076,460 for the steel beams with the remainder being put out for construction bids this winter. Project Manager with TEIM Design said additional bridge amenities would cost about $750,000 and the community gathering spot at the south side of the bridge would cost $550,000 and hold up to 2,400 people.
MAPS projects can usually be adjusted to accommodate variations in the budget as the projects progress but in this case the bridge and dam are estimated to cost $9,665,000 which is more than budgeted.
City projects have not been immune from cost increases that have stalled projects nationwide but the nature of MAPS funding originating from earmarked tax dollars allow budgets to be increased.
OKANA is a $400 million, 12-story resort hotel with a convention center, water park, Native American Craft Village, restaurants, shops, and outdoor recreational lagoon and garage.
The dam will extend the Oklahoma River Lakes from Eastern Avenue to Reno Avenues and create additional developable shoreline east of OKANA and the museum. The Chickasaw Nation is building OKANA and has a right to buy the 36 acres from the city at a future date.
