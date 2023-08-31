Locke Supply is about to begin construction of a new $150 million distribution center and headquarters at the OKC 577 industrial development in southeast Oklahoma City.
The $1 billion project is being built by Richard Tanenbaum and Mark Beffort and was chosen by the Oklahoma Industries Authority in late 2021 to develop the 577 acres at I-240, Interstate 35 and Tinker Air Force Base.
The current headquarters of Locke Supply is at 1300 SE 82. Locke was founded in 1955 by Don and Wanda Locke. It has grown to 199 stores in six states. Employees bought the company after the founders passed in 2000.
The new distribution center and headquarters will consolidate operations where 1,750 people work when it opens in 2025.
Much of the business covers the state of Oklahoma within a 5-hour travel circle around the distribution center, and that is 99% of the company's geography. The expansion allows Locke Supply to accomplish the significant efficiencies they have been looking for.
OKC 577 has been identified as one of the best sites in the city for large industrial employees in a study Commissioned by Oklahoma City. The location is near transportation infrastructure and an established opportunity and new market enterprise tax credit zones.
According to Beffort Site preparation and infrastructure started earlier this year. They are set for construction this winter on four more speculative industrial buildings, two of which are being looked at by potential tenants.
Ultimately, as previously stated by Tannenbaum the master plan allows for about 7 million square feet of industrial space with large sites that locally have been in scarce supply. It has been a big challenge for the Commerce Department. These companies want large facilities.
