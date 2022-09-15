OICA logo
 
Oklahoma City -– Nominations from the public are now being accepted for the Fall Child Advocacy Awards presented by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA).
Criteria for the awards and online nomination forms are available at https://oica.org in the “Awards” tab.
 
The four awards are the Steven A. Novick Child Advocacy Award, the Laura Choate Resilience Award, and the Jasmine and Melvin Moran “Kidizenship” Award, for outstanding youth in Oklahoma, along with a new recognition.
 
Beginning this year, OICA has created an award for an attorney or judge who has distinguished themselves in the fight for children. This recognition will be the Jari Askins Justice for Children Award.
 
Nominations will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Award winners will be announced at OICA’s annual Fall Forum, Oct. 11-13, where activists and state officials come together to learn how to better advocate for children and develop the annual “Children’s Legislative Agenda” to guide OICA’s work at the State Capitol.
 
About OICA: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy was established in 1983 by a group of citizens seeking to create a strong advocacy network that would provide a voice for the needs of children and youth in Oklahoma, particularly those in the state’s care and those growing up amid poverty, violence, abuse and neglect, disparities, or other situations that put their lives and future at risk. The group's mission statement: “Creating awareness, taking action, and changing policy to improve the health, safety, and well-being of Oklahoma’s children.”
 
 
 
 
