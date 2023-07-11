An Oklahoma City native has been named a pilot for the Blue Angels.
Lt. Cmdr. Jack Keilty from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was selected as an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilot.
A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, he is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 211 (VFA-211). . U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. Keilty got his start among Oklahomans.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, recently selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. Keilty is one of those sailors.
The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members.
Bryan Niegel of the Navy Office of Community Outreach expressed appreciation for alll who support "the men and women who maintain America’s advantage at sea."
Notes: This information was transmitted to The City Sentinel by MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, Millington, Tennessee.
