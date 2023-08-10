On Tuesday (August 9), friends, family, and fellow conservationists came together to honor George Stunkard's dedication to safeguarding Oklahoma's natural treasures. Attendees said the event was “a fitting tribute” to a public servant whose lifelong commitment continues to have impact.
At the event in Wagoner, Senator Blake Stevens, R-Tahlequah, presented Stunkard with a citation from the Oklahoma Legislature. The citation. praised Stunkard's dedication and leadership at local, state, government, and national levels, recognizing his substantial role in advancing natural resource conservation in Oklahoma and beyond.
This event and the citation underscored Stunkard's impact on Oklahoma’s conservation landscape.
As testimony of contributions from George Stunkard, the Conservation Commision, in a press release, declared his impact reached far beyond the boundaries of Wagoner County Conservation District Board, both as an elected and appointed member. Stunkard assumed leadership of the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts 1990 to 1992.
He catalyzed inception of Conservation Day at the Capitol, a platform for conservationists to engage with state legislators directly, breathing new life into the conservation cause.
Leadership Legacy
He was inducted into the Oklahoma Conservation Hall of Fame in 1988. His other achievements included Conservation Director of the Year (1988) Agriculturist of the Year Award from the Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce (1987), and Goodyear Conservation Award (1996).
Stunkard's service resonated within the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, (2003-2013). On the Commission, he led to fashion the enduring policies and strategies, “a benchmark for fellow advocates to follow,” in the words of the Commission press release touting the event.
George Stunkard's legacy will likely inspire generations to come. Words characterizing him at the event were dedication, leadership, commitment, and love for the environment. He journeyed from passionate student of animal science to a revered advocate.
He represents “the potential of an individual to shape positive change,” admirers say.
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel helped with this story, and selected the photos from material provided by the Conservation Commission.
