U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma has been recognized by the National Taxpayers Union for his votes in support of limited government, low taxes and fiscal responsibility. Lankford got the Taxpayers Friend Award.
NTU recognizes representatives and senators every year who have acted to save the taxpayers money.
Recent legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act will weigh heavily on taxpayers and taxpayers should know Lankford championed sustainable spending levels, a pro-growth tax environment and limited government.
Earlier this year Lankford released volume 7 of his federal waste book, "Federal Fumbles: Ways the Federal Government Dropped the Ball', which identifies areas of waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.
Lankford also introduced his Prevent Government Shutdown Act of 2023 which would remove government shutdowns from the table and force Congress to stay in Washington D.C. until the work is done.
